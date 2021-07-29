South Africa: Judges Rewrite the Rules, Triggering Mkhwebane to Call for Impeachment Inquiry to Be Stopped in Its Tracks

29 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

On the day Parliament's Section 194 inquiry set January 2022 as a provisional deadline to consider the fitness for office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Western Cape High Court dismissed her challenge to the validity of the impeachment rules.

In an unprecedented move, the Western Cape High Court rewrote two parts of the parliamentary impeachment rules that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had challenged, even though overall the rules were deemed valid.

The impact of Wednesday's judgement could extend well beyond Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry - effectively the door has been opened to the involvement of lawyers, instead of only the public office holders who are legally and constitutionally accountable to Parliament.

It has not happened before that judges rewrote parliamentary rules or determined proceedings. Yes, some rules have been found unconstitutional or missing in action, like those on motions of no confidence, but the courts have always given Parliament time to fix its rules. That's because Section 57 of the Constitution states that Parliament "may determine and control its internal arrangements, proceedings and procedures and make rules and orders concerning its business... "

But the full bench led by Judge Elizabeth Baartman deleted "provided that the legal practitioner or other...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

