Mozambique: President Informs Presiding Officers of Employment of 1,495 SANDF Members to Support Mozambique

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa informing them that he has authorised the employment of 1 495 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for a service in support of an international obligation of the Republic of South Africa towards the Southern African Development Community. The service is to support the Republic of Mozambique to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists, which affected the Cabo Delgado Province.

The President's correspondence, dated 23 July, also states that the employment of these SANDF members is from 15 July 2021 to 15 October 2021. The expenditure expected to be incurred amounts to R 984 368 057. The employment is authorised in accordance with provisions of section 201(2) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 read with section 93 of the Defence Act, 2002 (Act No 42 of 2002).

The President also said that he would communicate this report to the Co-chairpersons of Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence and asked the Speaker and the Chairperson to bring the contents of his report to the attention of their respective Houses.

The President's correspondence has been published in Parliament's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC), dated 27 July 2021. To read it in full, please click: https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/atc/98bf5628-2729-4da5-b702-3e804f7f132d.pdf and go to page 3.