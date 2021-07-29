South Africa: EFF's Existential Long-Term Leadership Woes

analysis

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its eighth birthday, claiming to have changed our politics permanently, and to be a government in waiting. That could, however, turn out to be a myopic view of reality.

The party claims to be preparing to take over in national government and that it has unstoppable momentum, though that is what all opposition political parties claim from time to time.

An examination of the EFF's role shows that it has indeed changed our politics, in some ways quite importantly. It has certainly reinvigorated Parliament and put other politicians under intense and sudden pressure when it was elected to Parliament in 2014, less than a year after being officially formed; former president Jacob Zuma found himself under a considerable spotlight.

The Fighters have also legitimised a brand of racial invective in which many are now allowed, enabled and sometimes encouraged to use their opponents' racial identities as a political weapon.

It is not yet clear if this is a permanent shift in our politics and if the dynamic will ever swing back.

It appears that the party's main weaknesses may be the evidence of corruption against its top leaders and their incoming legal...