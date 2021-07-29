South Africa: Appeal Court Confirms Khehla Sitole's 'Breach of Duty' - His Job As Head of SAPS Now Untenable

analysis

A week before South Africa was engulfed in flames, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole's appeal against a high court judgment that he and two other members of top police management had breached their duties.

It was a judgment not made public on 30 June when it was handed down, resulting in the SAPS, at the height of the violence that tore across KZN and Gauteng, being led by a man who has been found to be politically deeply compromised.

The lack of preparedness of the country's security cluster after the arrest of Jacob Zuma has left more than 300 dead and an economy deeply damaged by days of organised looting, murder and mayhem.

A scathing judgment, handed down on 13 January 2021 by Judge Norman Davis in the Gauteng High Court, found that Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the governing party, the ANC, ahead of those of the country.

The national commissioner will have a hard time convincing anyone now that he is fit to lead SAPS for the benefit of all South Africans. Sitole was appointed by Zuma in 2017, a...