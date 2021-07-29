Tanzania: China Donates 100,000 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Zanzibar

28 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

People's Republic of China has donated 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Zanzibar Government to support the Isles' effort to contain the global pandemic.

Tanzania's Embassy in China made the revelation Wednesday after posting on its Twitter account over the donation.

The Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki has already received the consignment at Tanzania Embassy premises in Beijing, China.

It was revealed that the vaccine consignment will be transported to Zanzibar on the 30th of July, this year.

However, the Embassy's Tweet didn't disclose the name of vaccine but images seen by the Daily News Digital shows that the diplomat received Sinovac consignment.

