South Africa: Postponing Local Elections - Moseneke's Conclusion Is Based On Politics, Not Science

opinion

It is not Covid-19 that prevents free and fair elections, but rather the irrational and illogical regulations created by the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The question former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke was tasked to investigate was whether South Africa could go ahead with local government elections on 27 October during the Covid-19 pandemic that are free and fair.

As we now know, in the final analysis it was recommended that South Africa should not go ahead with the scheduled elections, with a once-off postponement of 90 days. The elections would therefore be postponed to February/March 2022, which the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is now approaching the Constitutional Court for permission to do.

It is my strong view that Moseneke's report failed to address the true source of whether the elections should go ahead and placed our democracy's fate in the hands of a select few.

My first question when reading the report was, "What constitutes a free and fair election?"

An election is free when eligible voters have the right to register, vote, and are free to choose whom they vote for. For an election to be free, a voter can decide, for whatever reason, whether they wish...