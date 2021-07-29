Liberia: Red Cross, HSS Liberia Provide July 26 Food Ration for Vulnerable People

The Liberian National Red Cross and HSS Liberia have provided food ration for vulnerable people here in observance of Liberia's 174th Independence Day celebration.

"Today, we are happy to be here to share food ration with you as we celebrate this year's Independence Day," a joint statement by Liberia National Red Cross Society Secretary General Ambullai Perry and Rohit Suji, President, HSS Liberia, said.

The Liberian Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that renders impartial humanitarian assistance without any discrimination under its motto: Caring and Sharing; while HSS Liberia aiming to develop the spirit of selfless service for humanity, was established in 2017 as a volunteer-based organization for humanitarian work with the motto of "SEWA PARMO DHARMA" (SERVICE IS THE MAIN DUTY AND "VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM" (THE WORLD IS ONE FAMILY).

The two institutions said they are pleased to wish the beneficiaries a Happy Independence Day, but noted that they were aware that the day will not be happily observed if some of their essential needs were not met.

"Your welfare, especially food aid, is critical at the moment and must be treated at all times with urgency," the joint statement said.

The Liberian Red Cross and HSS Liberia said they are both aware that as Liberia's 174th Independence Day approached, difficult times became even harder for many people with special needs, least able to access food, and most impacted by the loss of income.

"And this year it's only been amplified further by the effects of COVID-19 which is having a deep impact on the community. COVID is not just a global health crisis; it touches every aspect of our lives, creating socio-economic hardship and further worsening existing humanitarian needs," it added.

They noted that while promoting handwashing and best hygiene practices, educating the public about this virus, sharing prevention information, helping prevent misinformation, and reducing rumors and panic, they are also prioritizing and critically looking at other essential needs including the provision of food.

They viewed food as a necessity, as absolutely essential in terms of life-saving, adding that their major concern is to provide food ration to people with special needs this Independence Day to enable them to celebrate with their families without any worry about food in the home.

"The Liberian Red Cross is forever grateful to the HSS Liberia for the support offered for us to reach out to you today. The food rations including rice, biscuit, and candy will be shared with six institutions including orphanages, people with physical disabilities and visually impaired with this distribution," the joint statement noted.

The food ration was earmarked to cover some of the needs of the Red Cross' target groups including the group of 77, United Association of the blind, Sis. Aye Home, Share Cared Children Home, Khantan Children village, and Antoinette Tubman Cheshire Home during the Independence Day celebration.