Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Donates 2000 Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits to Health Facilities

Vice Jewel Howard-Taylor has continued the fight against COVID 19 by donating 2000 Rapid Test Kits to several health facilities.

The donation includes 1,200 test kits to the Bong County Health Team, 400 test kits to the JFK Medical Center, and 400 test kits to the ELWA hospital.

The Rapid Test Kits are intended to help Medical practitioners test patients for COVID 19 before providing medical services in order to avoid situations in which non-COVID infected patients are denied medical services.

The Rapid Test Kits will also help in the protection of medical professionals as they make the necessary sacrifices in providing medical services to the Liberian people.

This donation is the Vice President's second contribution to the fight against COVID as she continues to explore avenues to beef up Government's efforts.

Receiving the medical supplies Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Chief Medical Officer of JFK Hospital Dr. Jerry Brown and Madam Marthalyne G.N. Freeman, Deputy Nurse Directress of the ELWA Hospital separately thanked the Vice President for always reaching out, especially during this period of crisis in the country.

Dr. Brown and Madam Freeman who termed the donation as timely assured that the items donated would be used for the intended purpose.

It can be recalled that in 2020 the Vice President provided food rations to more than 2000 disadvantaged girls throughout the Nation and procured oxygen tanks to several hospitals including the 14th Military Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As COVID 19 continues to threaten human survival and expose the vulnerabilities of global health systems, with Liberia amongst the most challenged countries in administering health services to its people, this donation is urgently needed.

It can be recalled that on June 28, 2021, the United States issued Level 4 Travel Advisory for Liberia, highlighting high incidences of COVID 19 infections and warning travelers not to travel to Liberia.

In the last 14 days, Liberia has recorded about 181 active cases as the Government continues to enforce safety measures including mandatory social distancing, wearing of masks, reducing public gathering, amongst others.

The Vice President expresses her gratitude to all of Liberia's international and local partners who are engaged in this fight; including the United States Government who on July 25, 2021, announced the donation of 302, 400 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID 19 Vaccine for Liberia.

She further reiterates the need for protective actions by all citizens as a means of stopping the spread of this disease with a call on all Liberians - "EACH ON TO SAVE ONE" by following the health protocols.