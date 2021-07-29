Tanzania: Crdb, the Business Community Sign Post Import Financing Deal

28 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank Plc yesterday inked a deal with the Tanzania Business Community Association that seeks to hasten the pace at which goods are cleared from the port.

The post import financing solution was signed between CRDB Bank Plc' chief commercial officer, Dr Joseph Witts and chairman of Tanzania Business Community Association, Mr Silva Kiondo.

"With this deal, we seek to end the challenge of delays in clearance of goods from the port," said Dr Witts.

He said the bank decided to come up with the service as part of its efforts in supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's resolve to improve Tanzania's business climate.

The bank has also reduced its interest whereby clients for its Post Import Financing Solution will be charged a lending interest rate of 16 percent compared to 18 percent that is applied to normal loans on trading activities.

The service, he said, was only applicable to members of the Tanzania Business Community Association.

"The loan is issued in accordance with the amount that one is required to have to clear the goods from the port. It covers costs such as import duty, port charges and those paid to shipping agents," he said, noting that the interest rate would go further down depending on one's level of honesty in its repayment.

No extra collaterals will be required for the loan, said Dr Witts, noting that the client will receive the loan within seven days after filing the application.

Payments to Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania Ports Authority and to the shipping agency will be effected directly as soon as the loan is approved.

The product will also relieve businesses the hassle of paying penalties for delays in clearing their goods from the port.

According to Tanzania Business Community Association chairman, Mr Silva Kiondo, the deal was a big leap in the history of the association.

"This is an opportunity that our members must effectively utilise in an effort to improve their businesses," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria Bans Sale of Foreign Exchange to Currency Traders

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X