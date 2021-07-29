Ghana: Suspected Armed Robber Killed in Gun Battle With Police

A 30-year-old suspected highway robbery has been killed, while four others escaped, in a gun battle with police at Danniwuri in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region, on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the suspected armed robbers attacked two cargo trucks that were coming from Burkina Faso, and two passenger vehicles.

The Sawla Tuna Kalba District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Adjei Degraft -Armah, who confirmed the story, said police at the Tuna checkpoint, received information that some robbers had blocked the road at the outskirts of Danniwuri, a suburb of Tuna, and were robbing motorists plying the route.

He said two policemen boarded a commercial vehicle and went to the scene, and the suspects upon seeing the policemen, opened fire on them.

ASP Degraft-Armah said the policemen returned fire and killed one of the suspected robbers instantly, but the rest escaped into the bush.

He said that" at times, the robbers want to test the ability of the police or find out whether the police are sleeping. I ensure that my men are always motivated and if you try anything nasty on the highways, you will find yourself wanting".

ASP Degraft-Armah said six victims, four females and two male drivers, who were robbed, have submitted their statements to the police at Sawla.

Meanwhile, the body of the suspected robber has been deposited at the Sawla Hospital morgue pending identification and autopsy. - myjoyonline.com