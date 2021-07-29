Gambia: Windstorm Victim Needs Urgent Support

Marie Cham, a resident of Mariama Kunda village in the Sanneh Mentereng District of the West Coast Region, on Sunday 25th July 2021 walked into Foroyaa's office to request for assistance from philanthropists, individuals, Government and NGOs, by publishing her story on the damages caused to her building and compound fence by the recent devastating windstorm.

According to Mrs. Cham, one side of the roof of her house was blown off by the windstorm and another side of her compound fence was also brought down.

She said since the aftermath of the devastating windstorm, she is still unable to replace the roof of her house. According to her, she squeezes in the other side of her house with her children and grandchildren, where two rooms are left unaffected.

However, Mrs. Cham fears that if it rains again, the damages to her house will get even worse; that another windstorm can blow off the remaining roof of the house.

She said she lost many of her belongings including that of the family, due to the heavy rain and violent windstorm. She was however quick to thank God that nobody in the compound was harmed or injured; thus she and her family in need of urgent help to ameliorate their situation. She therefore pleads with all and sundry to help her and her family, to be able to replace the roof of her house.

For any assistance to Marie Cham and her family, she can be reached on the following numbers: 2366034 (Marie) or 7329485 (son Abib Cham).