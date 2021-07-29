Gambia: Mayor of Banjul Tests Positive for Covid-19

The spokesperson of Banjul City Council Modou Lamin B Bah has on Tuesday 27th July 2021 confirmed to this medium that the Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe, has contracted Covid 19.

The Gambia has registered seven thousand, seven hundred and nine confirmed cases of the disease, 212 deaths and 895 active cases.

"Fellow citizens, an unexpected and unwanted guest, the deadly COVID-19 has finally hit the door of Her Worship, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has contracted the virus even after being vaccinated," said the PRO of BCC.

The Mayor of Banjul was recently vaccinated, but she contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The spokesperson of BCC said the mayor got the virus after taking the vaccine. "We are counseling the public to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines and to also take the vaccine as well."