Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Inspects Devt Projects

Ho — The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, on Wednesday inspected construction works on some projects being undertaken in the Ho Municipality.

His tour took him to the Ho Central Market where the construction of four different two-storey market shops with its ancillary facilities, upgrading of a bridge at Amegashie area, Integrated Recycling Composite Plant at Akrofu, Abattoir at Sokode, and Nursing and Midwifery block at UHAS among others were underway.

He interacted with contractors and workers on the various project sites and encouraged them to do a good work.

Speaking after the inspection, Dr Letsa explained that the market project formed part of Ghana Secondary City Support Project been financed by the World Bank.

According to him, the project is being undertaken in 25 municipalities across the country with Ho and Hohoe as the beneficiaries in the Volta Region.

He said the inspection was to ensure that the various contractors working on the projects do a good job and promptly.

He noted that the first phase made up of 58 unit two-storey and 37 shops are expected to be completed in October this year.

The second phase which include a two-unit storey with 54 shops with the other 37 shops are expected to be completed in 10 months.

Dr Letsa noted that the projects when completed would open up the area and improve the livelihood of the people.

He assured that the government is committed to making sure that infrastructural projects are distributed in all parts of the region equitably.

"We are here to deliver to meet the aspirations of our people we are serving", he assured.

He expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done so far and commended the workers.

The Minister was accompanied by the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Prosper Pi Bansah, chiefs from Ho Asogli Council, assembly members and officials from Ho Municipal Assembly and Urban Roads.