Gambia: 24 Covid-19 Patients Are Currently On Oxygen Therapy

28 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Health authorities have on Tuesday 27th July 2021 informed this medium that twenty-four (24) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The Gambia currently has seven thousand, seven hundred and nine confirmed cases of the disease, 212 deaths and 895 active cases.

No new contacts were traced and monitored currently; ten people are in hotel quarantine, 895 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.8%.

So far thirteen thousand, six hundred and sixty-two (13662) Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted at the Airport for travelers.

Of these, only four (4) tested positive for both RDT and PCR. They were all treated and discharged.

Senegal has fifty-seven thousand, eight hundred and eighty-one confirmed cases of the disease, forty-five thousand, four hundred and seventy-nine recoveries and one thousand two hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 related deaths.

