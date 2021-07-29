Ghana: Our DCE Not Responsive to Our Plight--NPP Youth

23 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and residents of Afigya Kwabre South District in the Ashanti Region, have agitated against an attempt to maintain the current District Chief Executive for the area.

They are against alleged moves by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain Christian Adu Poku for another term.

The youth and residents have threatened to demonstrate if the president renominate him for another term for the area.

According to them, President Akufo-Addo should rescind his decision to renominate Mr Poku since he has already been rejected by the youth and residents and attempts to retain him would stall socioeconomic development of the area.

Speaking on their behalf, Alex Kyei described him as arrogant and accused him of not being non-responsive to the plight of the residents in the district which had led to stalled socioe-conomic growth and development.

He cited poor road networks, encroachment on school lands, intimidation of residents by security operatives, lack of infrastructure projects to ameliorate the plight of the people as some of the bad records of Mr Poku and also alleged that he had enriched himself at the expense of the growth and development of the area.

"We are appealing to the president not to renominate the incumbent District Chief Executive for another term because it will impoverish our livelihoods and lack infrastructure projects which will led to a series of demonstrations and affect the peace, unity and harmony of the district," Mr Kyei said. -primenewsghana.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X