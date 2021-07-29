Ghana: Our DCE Not Responsive to Our Plight--NPP Youth

The youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and residents of Afigya Kwabre South District in the Ashanti Region, have agitated against an attempt to maintain the current District Chief Executive for the area.

They are against alleged moves by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain Christian Adu Poku for another term.

The youth and residents have threatened to demonstrate if the president renominate him for another term for the area.

According to them, President Akufo-Addo should rescind his decision to renominate Mr Poku since he has already been rejected by the youth and residents and attempts to retain him would stall socioeconomic development of the area.

Speaking on their behalf, Alex Kyei described him as arrogant and accused him of not being non-responsive to the plight of the residents in the district which had led to stalled socioe-conomic growth and development.

He cited poor road networks, encroachment on school lands, intimidation of residents by security operatives, lack of infrastructure projects to ameliorate the plight of the people as some of the bad records of Mr Poku and also alleged that he had enriched himself at the expense of the growth and development of the area.

"We are appealing to the president not to renominate the incumbent District Chief Executive for another term because it will impoverish our livelihoods and lack infrastructure projects which will led to a series of demonstrations and affect the peace, unity and harmony of the district," Mr Kyei said. -primenewsghana.com