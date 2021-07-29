Ghana: June PPI Drops Marginally to 10.1 Percent

23 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for June, 2021, provisionally fell marginally to 10.1 per cent from 11.8 per cent in May, 2021, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said.

The drop represents a 1.7 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in May 2021 (11.8 per cent) and a monthly change rate of 1.1 per cent.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel K. Annim, who disclosed this at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, said the drop in the PPI was influenced by the utilities sector which recorded no change in the PPI rate.

He said sector recorded PPI rate of 0.1 per cent.

He said manufacturing recorded the highest PPI rate of 12.8 in June 2021, followed by mining and quarrying sector recording 9.5 per cent.

In May, 2021, the manufacturing recorded the PPI rate of 14.6 per cent, mining and quarrying 12.7 per cent and utilities 0.1 per cent.

Prof. Annim said for the monthly Producer Price Inflation, manufacturing recorded the lowest PPI rate of negative 1.1 per cent, followed by utilities at 0.0 per cent and manufacturing at 1.8 per cent.

He said five sectors such as the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (28.4 per cent), cake, refined products and nuclear fuel (23.9 per cent), basic metals (22.6 per cent), rubber plastics (16.7) and paper and paper products (12.8 per cent), recorded PPI above the sector average of 12.8 per cent.

However, Prof. Annim observed that, among others, the manufacture of electrical machinery apparatus (0.0 per cent), wood and of products of wood and cork (1.9 per cent), textiles (4.8 per cent), chemical and chemical products (5.0 per cent) and furniture (6.2 per cent) below the sector average of 12.8 per cent.

For the Petroleum sector, the Government Statistician indicated that the PPI fell from 29.4 in May to 23.9 in June, 2021.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X