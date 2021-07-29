Ghana: Interplast Limited Awarded for Being Largest Manufacturer of Piping Products

23 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Interplast Limited, producers of PVC pipes, wall and ceiling panels, were last Saturday, awarded for being the largest manufacturer and distributor of quality piping products in Ghana and Africa.

The company won the Millennium Excellence Award category for Manufacturing and Industry during the programme organised by the Millennium Excellence Foundation at Manhyia in Kumasi.

The citation which accompanied the award said "Interplast Limited has distinguished itself as the market leader and most innovative company deploying state-of-the -art equipment and technology to ensure the best quality of pipes to ISO standards."

It said Interplast Limited had been one of the best export earners in the country and a leading tax payer and employer.

The Public Relations Officer of the company, Ms Elizabeth Owusu-Gyebi, who received the award on behalf of Interplast Limited, dedicated it to customers of the company.

She said the loyalty of the customers had placed the company in an enviable position.

"We want to dedicate this award to all our customers, to say a big thank you. We wouldn't have achieved this or come this far without your support and without their continued patronage," she said.

Mrs Owusu-Gyebi said the award was in recognition of the company focus on quality.

She pledged that the company would continue to invest and innovate to come out with quality products and services to the satisfaction of customers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X