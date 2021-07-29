Ghana: Alleged Murder of Kaaka - Court Remands 3 Suspects Again

23 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kumasi — Kaaka's muThe Asokwa District Magistrate in Kumasi, for the second time remanded into police custody, three persons accused of killing social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, at Ejura, in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality, in the Ashanti Region.

The court did not take the pleas of Issaka Ibrahim, Fuseni Alhassan and Iddi Muhammed, who have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder. They would reappear in court on August 12.

Chief Superintendent of police (COP) Kofi Blagodzi told the court that prosecution was putting its house in order to present 'rock solid' evidence against accused.

The late Mohammed, 45, resident of Ejura, who was believed to have been attacked by a mob, later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), in Kumasi.

He was allegedly attacked in front of his house when he was returning home on a motorbike, at about 1:30 am, and was rushed to the Ejura Municipal Hospital, on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Godwin Ahianyo, told journalists that Kakaa was transferred to the KATH, where he died on June 28, 2021.

The widow of the late Mohammed, Sahada Hudu, said she found him in a pool of blood after the attack.

She said "I thought my husband was driving away goats from the house at the time. Little did I know that he was being attacked. We saw him in a pool of blood. The people bolted as soon as we opened the door to check what was happening".

The late Mohammed took to social media, where he posted critiques about development in the Ejura Municipality and other issues of national importance.

Angry youth stormed the streets of Ejura to demand justice over the murder of Kaaka, and two protestors died while four others were in critical condition when law enforcement personnel shot into a crowd demonstrating.

