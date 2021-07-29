Nigeria: Calm Down, Team Nigeria Will Win Medals - Ogba

29 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Solomon Ogba, has assured Nigerians that Team Nigeria would surely win medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics Games.

Following spate of failures by Nigerian athletes and the basketball team, most Nigerians have become worried if Tokyo 2020 will not become another London 2012 when the contingent returned home empty handed.

Sports like Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Badminton, canoeing and swimming have seen Nigerian athletes kicked out thereby raising fears over the chances of the remaining ones.

"There is no cause for alarm. We'll get medals in athletics and wrestling. People should know that the day a yam is planted is not the day it's harvested. 70% of Team Nigeria athletes made their debut at this Olympics. They're freshers and young.

"They have been baptised and the future is bright for Nigerian sport. Nigeria will begin to reap from these athletes from the next Commonwealth Games," observed Ogba.

He however explained that despite the fact that there are one or two setbacks in Athletics, he said that he was certain that Nigeria would join the medals table when track & field begins on Friday.

" The girl in Wrestling( Odunayo Adekuoroye) is as good as Gold. She's focused and will make Nigerians happy. Nigerians should calm down for now," concludes the sports administrator fondly hailed Igwe due to his deep knowledge of the sector.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

