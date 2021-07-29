South Africa: UCT Student Council Boycotts Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Lecture and Hosts Its Own

analysis

After the University of Cape Town said it wouldn't cancel its open lecture with acclaimed novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who faced a backlash after being accused of transphobia, the university's Students' Representative Council hosted its own webinar.

"I'd like to thank everyone here who made the decision to not stand idly as people continue to propagate rhetoric that marginalises people who are already marginalised," said Dr Anastacia Tomson at a University of Cape Town (UCT) Students' Representative Council (SRC) webinar, The Dangers of Sectional Feminism: In the Context of Trans Women, on Wednesday.

The hour-long webinar took place as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie spoke at UCT's virtual Open Lecture on The Idolatry of Theory: A Defence of Storytelling.

UCT's SRC had called for the lecture to be cancelled because of comments on transgender people Adichie has made in the past. But UCT said that cancelling the lecture would "rob us all of the opportunity to share, to express, to learn and to change our minds. The alternative of silencing, in our view, robs us all of these opportunities."

In 2017 during an interview, the acclaimed novelist and feminist said: "When people talk about, 'Are trans women women?' my feeling is trans...