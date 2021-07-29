South Africa: An Unauthorised ANC Apology to the Nation

opinion

We of the ANC have visited upon the nation a veritable winter of despair, which led to death and destruction. It mostly punished the poor, a high percentage of whom we created on our watch, because of inappropriate policy options and misgovernance.

We, members of the African National Congress (ANC), owe the nation an unqualified apology for the unparalleled scale of destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)and Gauteng on 8 July and continued for more than a week thereafter. We, and we alone, are responsible for kindling the mayhem whose final toll defies computation.

What is known is that to date more than 350 people lost their lives. Unknown is the number of others who died because they were denied access to life-saving medical attention at a time when the nation was grappling with the dreadful Covid-19 Delta variant. These deaths will have occurred as a result of the mindless ambulance hijackings, looting of pharmacies and a blood bank, the pillaging of warehouses and random road blockages. Some of the most vulnerable members of society were left without means of sustenance.

People are now spending a lot of time looking for food and waiting long hours in queues where...