Ghana: Korley Klottey Launches 2021 Ga Homowo Festival

23 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has launched the 2021 Ga Homowo Festival with a call on Ga Dangmes to promote and create awareness of their cultural heritage.

The launch was jointly performed in collaboration with the Osu and AdabrakaTraditional Council.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, said this year's Homowo celebration would see different and unique activities earmarked for the celebration.

"Unlike last year, this year's Homowo celebration will be different because several programmes would be unveiled as part of the celebrations," he stated.

Among the activities earmarked for this year's celebration, the MCE said, was a food bazaar to help showcase Ga Dangbme delicacies to the outside world.

According to him, numerous Ga Dangbme foods were gradually disappearing from the system as the people only knew of kenkey and fish.

He underscored the need for the Ga Dangbmes to embrace their culture to help contribute to the development of the tourism potential of the society.

"There is the need for us to create awareness about all the foods of the Ga Dangme people to help promote our culture and foster unity among us ," Nii Tawiah added.

He also called for the need to reintroduce the teaching of the Ga language in the respective schools within the Assembly.

He said the festival would give the opportunity to see the significance of the Ga language as the language was fast disappearing.

"The Ga language is fast disappearing due to the lack of qualified people to teach the language in the schools. My Assembly has therefore earmarked some money to train people in the Ga Dangbme language to teach in the various schools," he stated.

The queen mother of Adabraka , Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi I, said culture was one of the strong pillars on which nations evolve and urged individuals to take advantage of the month-long festival to make a positive impact on the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X