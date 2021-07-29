Ghana: Korley Klottey Launches 2021 Ga Homowo Festival

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has launched the 2021 Ga Homowo Festival with a call on Ga Dangmes to promote and create awareness of their cultural heritage.

The launch was jointly performed in collaboration with the Osu and AdabrakaTraditional Council.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, said this year's Homowo celebration would see different and unique activities earmarked for the celebration.

"Unlike last year, this year's Homowo celebration will be different because several programmes would be unveiled as part of the celebrations," he stated.

Among the activities earmarked for this year's celebration, the MCE said, was a food bazaar to help showcase Ga Dangbme delicacies to the outside world.

According to him, numerous Ga Dangbme foods were gradually disappearing from the system as the people only knew of kenkey and fish.

He underscored the need for the Ga Dangbmes to embrace their culture to help contribute to the development of the tourism potential of the society.

"There is the need for us to create awareness about all the foods of the Ga Dangme people to help promote our culture and foster unity among us ," Nii Tawiah added.

He also called for the need to reintroduce the teaching of the Ga language in the respective schools within the Assembly.

He said the festival would give the opportunity to see the significance of the Ga language as the language was fast disappearing.

"The Ga language is fast disappearing due to the lack of qualified people to teach the language in the schools. My Assembly has therefore earmarked some money to train people in the Ga Dangbme language to teach in the various schools," he stated.

The queen mother of Adabraka , Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi I, said culture was one of the strong pillars on which nations evolve and urged individuals to take advantage of the month-long festival to make a positive impact on the country.