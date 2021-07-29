South Africa's Intelligence Community Started Failing in 2007 and It's Been All Downhill Ever Since

opinion

The downward spiral started with a massive intelligence failure on the part of the National Intelligence Agency that led to then president Thabo Mbeki and his camp miscalculating their support base at Polokwane in 2007.

The apartheid intelligence community had the wherewithal to know when it was high noon for the Afrikaner community, a change for the better was needed and the consumer -- PW Botha -- understood the environment to be in agreement with his intelligence community. That intelligence community recruited graduates, properly trained persons, including training from foreign services as partners, professionalism was the order of the day.

Why do I say so? Well, one only has to look at how the then intelligence community supported the main consumer -- the SA government -- and SA businesses under very difficult conditions. Sanctions were the order of the day and yet the intelligence community was hard at work to ensure that local businesses could breathe and that they were protected inside the country. They even facilitated the production and importation of materials for our nuclear bombs. They secretly facilitated and managed clandestine talks with the liberation movement which ultimately led to our universal suffrage.

You think we can demand...