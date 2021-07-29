Tunisia: Presidential Decree to Create Covid-19 Pandemic Management Operations Room

29 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed on Wednesday evening issued a decree to create an operations room to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, whose tasks will be coordinated by a senior official of the Interior Ministry, under the supervision of the Military Health Director General.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, this operations room will include representatives of the Ministries of National Defence, of Interior Affairs, of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, of Health, of Transport and Logistics as well as Local Affairs and the Environment, with the possibility of soliciting the help of anyone whose contribution would be of value.

According to the statement, the missions entrusted to this new structure will be to:

- Monitor the development of the health situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

- Monitor the implementation of health measures and decisions made to deal with the pandemic.

- Monitor the strategic stockpile of pandemic supplies, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, etc.,

- Monitor the implementation of the national drive jab strategy,

- Coordinate with the various stakeholder structures to identify problems and endeavour to overcome them,

- Table proposals to contribute to decision making.

Weekly reports on the activity of the operations room will be presented to the President of the Republic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria Bans Sale of Foreign Exchange to Currency Traders

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X