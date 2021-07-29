Tunisia: Presidential Decree to Create Covid-19 Pandemic Management Operations Room

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed on Wednesday evening issued a decree to create an operations room to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, whose tasks will be coordinated by a senior official of the Interior Ministry, under the supervision of the Military Health Director General.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, this operations room will include representatives of the Ministries of National Defence, of Interior Affairs, of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, of Health, of Transport and Logistics as well as Local Affairs and the Environment, with the possibility of soliciting the help of anyone whose contribution would be of value.

According to the statement, the missions entrusted to this new structure will be to:

- Monitor the development of the health situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

- Monitor the implementation of health measures and decisions made to deal with the pandemic.

- Monitor the strategic stockpile of pandemic supplies, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, etc.,

- Monitor the implementation of the national drive jab strategy,

- Coordinate with the various stakeholder structures to identify problems and endeavour to overcome them,

- Table proposals to contribute to decision making.

Weekly reports on the activity of the operations room will be presented to the President of the Republic.