Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian rowers Nour El Houda Ettaieb and Khedija Krimi on Thursday finished fourth in the final C of the women's lightweight double sculls of the Olympic Games. The Tunisian pair covered the distance in 7:22.25 ahead of the Indonesian pair (7:25.06) and the Guatemalan pair 6th and last (7:27.51).

Argentina came first (7:05.82) ahead of Austria (7:15.25) and Vietnam (7:79.05).