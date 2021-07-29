South Africa: SA Administers Over 7 Million Covid-19 Vaccines

29 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's vaccination rollout programme is accelerating, with over seven million vaccine doses administered to date.

According to the Department of Health, the country has now distributed 7 065 432 COVID-19 jabs, of which 194 891 people received their shot on Wednesday.

The recent statistics show that the total cumulative number of the administered Johnson & Johnson shots now stands at 1 386 580 and 5 678 852 for the Pfizer jab.

Meanwhile, South Africa detected 17 351 new COVID-19 cases from the 71 061 tests that were performed on Wednesday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this means the country now has a total of 2 408 525 laboratory-confirmed cases, representing a 24.4% positivity rate.

The hardest-hit provinces include Gauteng which recorded 5 204 new infections, followed by 4 667 in the Western Cape and 1 975 in the KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, a further 520 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, pushing the tally to 70 908 to date.

"There has been an increase of 726 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," the NICD said.

According to the latest data, the country now has 150 629 active cases, while the recovery rate is standing at 90.8% after 2 186 988 people beat the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 28 July, there were 195 266 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 180 161 deaths, and 3 829 935 772 administered vaccine doses.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria Bans Sale of Foreign Exchange to Currency Traders

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X