Mauritius: Russian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Ganoo

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Konstantin Klimovskiy, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Klimovskiy highlighted that discussions with Minister Ganoo were very cordial and friendly. He stated that discussions focused on the difficult epidemiological situation due to COVID-19 and the different measures put in place in various countries as regards vaccination which will allow the opening of frontiers and the economic recovery.

Projects to be implemented between Mauritius and Russia were also discussed. They include: fisheries, the fight against terrorism and drugs, education, and scientific research. The Russian ambassador also stated that the two countries can work together in many fields, such as international rights and the challenges of the 21st century.

Speaking about the pandemic, he highlighted that all countries need to work collectively to be able to effectively tackle the COVID-19 virus and help the population.

Through his ministerial career, various responsible posts were entrusted to Mr Klimovskiy, such as the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Strasbourg from 2007 to 2011, the Minster-Counsellor of the Embassy of Russia in Tunis from 2011 to 2014, the Deputy Director of the Department for Relations with the Compatriots Abroad, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2017, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Mauritius since October 2017.