Liberia: Assistant MYS Minister Reaches Out to Health Facilities in Bong

29 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Gbarnga — On the heel of the declining health sector amid the novel coronavirus disease in the country the Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports has identified with two key health facilities in Bong County with the donation of medical and sanitary materials.

Assistant Minister Fematta Bracewell, who also hails from the county, made the donation at the weekend at the Palala Health Center and the C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking to local media during the donation, the MYS official stated that the gesture is in a bid to buttress the national government's effort to address critical needs in the sector.

"I am not a stranger here, I hail from here and this is why I am here to identify with my people especially the babies' mothers. These are some of these sanitary materials as we move to fight the virus. This donation is meant to buttress the government's effort in the fight against covid-19," stated Minister Bracewell.

"It's my way of giving back to my people and this will not be the end. As long as God gives me life I will continue to do more for my people," stated Madam Bracewell.

In remarks, representatives from the Palala Health Center and the C.B. Dunbar Hospital lauded Madam Bracewell for kind gesture, stating that the donated items will be used for their intended purposes.

"I want to take this time to say thank and God will bless you so much for what you have done for us today. This has not been common since I came to this facility. We want to promise you that these things will be used for intended purposes. This is so timely and so we want to appreciate you," noted Gertrude G. Kollie, Officer-In-Charge (OIC) at the Palala Health Center.

"We are so grateful and surprise because it was not something that you hinted us about before doing. This donation comes at a time when hospital is in dire need of these materials. For the IPC materials, they are ideal and will be used rightfully and for the beneficiaries," asserted Dr. Kour Elma Geah, Medical Director at the C.B. Dunbar Hospital.

