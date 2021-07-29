Liberia: Prominent Security Expert Donates Food, Cash to Health Workers, Police, Journalists to Combat Covid-19 in Lofa County

Voinjama — Renowned security expert, Momo T. Cyrus has told health workers, the joint security and journalists in Lofa County to adequately spread the message of covid-19 and encouraged local in the county to adhere to the health protocols.

Cyrus, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) disclosed that these three institutions are the frontliners that should ensure that the virus get eliminated from the county.

The SEGAL boss who donated 90 bags of 25kg, a cash of LD$150,000 and two drums of fuel to buttress government effort to eliminate the COVID-19, noted that the items should be used for it's intended purpose and the results will be seen in the fight against the pandemic.

Said Cyprus "Our people, we are good at socializing and this pandemic is keeping us far apart and the only way we can begin to re- socialize and enjoy our lives is to ensure this pandemic is varnished and it is eliminated from the face of this County and the country."

Receiving the items for the institutions for onward presentation, the Superintendent of Lofa County, William Tamba Kamba Sr. thanked the SEGAL boss for his continued contributions to the county in its fight against COVID-19.

According to Supt. Kamba, the SEGAL boss is one of the prominent sons of the county who always identify with them in good times and in crisis.

"My administration extends a big thank you to you, your family and SEGAL for realizing that whenever we are in need, you are always by our side," Mr. Kamba said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, Dr. John S. Doedeh, the County Health Officer, thanked Mr. Cyrus for the donation and recounted his earlier support to the sector, especially during the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Doedeh said that the donation has demonstrated the love that Cyrus has shown to the people of Lofa and the health sector.

Dr. Doedeh, however, revealed that since the resurgence of the virus Lofa County has recorded a total 72-cases, 20- recovery and 14-death.

"That is why we are encouraging citizens and residents to wear their masks and take the health prevention protocols seriously. We hope that in the shortest possible time, we can be able to eliminate this virus from Lofa County, Dr. Doedeh said.

He revealed that the county has received 1000 testing kits in the county, and is now able to contest testing on suspected cases that are brought to hospital to determine whether that person has Covid-19 positive or not within 10-15 minutes. "This good because we don't need to send to Monrovia any longer to and get results," he said.

For his part, Mr. Tokpah Tarnue, the head of the Media in Lofa County, revealed that Cyrus is the first to identify with journalists since the resurgence of the covid-19 in the county.

"We hope others will emulate such a good example. The media is keyed in this struggle," Tarnue said.