Cameroon: 2021 GCE Exams - Marking Ongoing in Buea, Limbe

The Minister of Secondary Education,Nalova Lyonga, launched the scriptscoring exercise in Buea on Tuesday July 27,2021 and was also bearer of a motivational package for examiners.

Some 7,141 examiners have been enlisted to mark and score the scripts of the General Certificate of Education(GCE) examination session for this year, 2021. Each of the markers would score 225 scripts at the Ordinary Level whereas each Advanced Level marker will be expected to score 175 scripts, and not more, for the efficiency of the exercise.To kick off the marking exercise, the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, was in Buea on 27 July,2021 where she addressed the markers at the BGS Molyko Hall urging them to produce the results without any problem at all. "We want the results early enough because we are going to begin the next academic year without delay in September",the Minister told the press in Buea after launching the marking.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Cameroon GCE Board, Mr. Dang Akuh Dominic, spelled out the ratio of markers to include 2,304 markers for the GCE Advanced Level and 3,764 markers for the GCE Ordinary Level. In all,the examiners will score some1,195,400 scripts of paper One and 1,504,903 scripts of papers Two andThree. The Registrar expressed thanks to government for what he called the financial nourishment support the Board has been enjoying.With the background informationthat the GCE Board does not owe any payment for the past exams, the Minister of Secondary Education informed the markers that their money forthis year's session was ready and advised them not to leave the marking centres without collecting their out-of-station and script marking dues. The Registrar detailed that markingwas being conducted in Limbe for Advanced Level GCE and Buea for Ordinary Level GCE. The Registrar explained that all was done with respectfor the prescriptions against the COVID-19. Authorities at the GCE marking launch in Buea included the Governor of the South West Region,Bernard Okalia Bilai, the GCE BoardChair, Professor Ivo Tambo, and thelocal administrative and security officials.