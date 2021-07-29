Mali: Political Class Eager to Accompany Transition

29 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

During a meeting in Bamako, the leaders said their support is possible if the Transitional Government respects the electoral calendar.

More than twenty opposition parties and other senior figures in Mali have expressed the readiness to accompany the Transitional Government for a successful transition on condition that they commit themselves to the respect of the electoral calendar. In a statement made public, they added that their actions are aimed at avoiding pitfalls during the transition that might plunge the country into another unrest.The signatories made up of senior political personalities from the Alliance for Democracy, civisociety, associations of former Prime Ministers are also demanding that the interim President Assimi Goita and the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Choguel Maiga should make public a detailed chronogram of the tasks to be accomplished before the different elections are held.

Speaking after endorsing the document, Moussa Mara, former Prime Minister and spokesper-son for the coalition told the press that, each and every Malian wants a successful political transition. To achieve this, they demand the respect of the transition period which is 18 months, not one more day, "We unambiguously affirm our attachment to scrupulous respect for the transition period andt herefore the date set for the next general, presidential and legislative elections, we ask the transitional authorities to confirm their commitment to meet these deadlines".The pressure by signatories of the declaration comes after the military authorities on April 15,2021 made public the electoral period to hand over power to civilian rule from August 18,2021 to June 2022. According to the calendar, the first rounds of the presidential and legislative elections will take place on February 27, 2022, and possible second rounds on March13 and 20, 2022 if none of the candidates obtains absolute majority, while regional and local elections are also scheduled for December 26, 2021.The presidential and legislative elections will be preceded on October 31 by a referendum which would allow a revision of the Constitution. Before the referendum, consultations are supposed to be carried out by committee, a Constitution draft prepared and presented to National Transitional Council (CNT), (whichacts as Parliament), before its final adoption by referendum.

