South Africa: North West Legislature Condemns Ongoing Lootings in the Country

press release

North West Legislature Speaker and political parties represented in the Legislature condemns ongoing lootings in the country and appreciates work done by communities and government to curb violence in the province

The North West Provincial Legislature Speaker, Hon. Sussana Dantjie together with political parties represented in the Legislature has strongly condemned the current looting and thuggery in the country, particularly in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. They also appreciated work done by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the security cluster including the South African Police Service for a sterling job in handling the volatile situation in the country.

The Speaker and the political parties have commended the communities who have worked hand in hand with the law enforcement structures to protect the economic infrastructure from these looters. Hon. Dantjie has called upon communities in the country including the North West province to protect and respect the rule of law. "We urge our communities to join masses and volunteers in the cleaning up campaigns and call for calm and peace within our province. We further appreciate work done by all leaders of society who have joined hands with the government to ensure that there is peace and stability in the country," said Hon. Dantjie.

Hon Speaker and the leaders of the political parties have also noted with concern the increasing number of Covid19 infections. As a collective, they have agreed to come up with an inclusive program to assist in spreading the word to the broader society to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. The program will include working closely with other sectors of society such as dikgosi, religious leaders, NGOs, etc.

They also commended the provincial government led by Premier Job Mokgoro including the Department of Health on the ongoing roll out of the vaccination programme in the province.