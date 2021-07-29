Angolan Head of State Visits Republic of Guinea

29 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, holds Friday and Saturday a working visit to the Republic of Guinea Conakry, at the invitation of his West African country's counterpart Alpha Condé.

The information was released Wednesday by the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic.

The document states that the visit includes a private meeting with the host Head of State, while the visiting ministers (of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and Defence and Homeland Veterans) will work with a Guinean ministerial delegation to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, president Joao Lourenço will be decorated with the Grand National Order of the Republic of Guinea, in a ceremony to be held Friday afternoon.

The same distinction has already been given to the former president António Agostinho Neto, "in the midst of the liberation struggle against Portuguese colonialism, in 1973," at a time when Guinea was ruled by the "independence leader Ahmed Sékou Touré.

The Angolan leader ended a two-day state visit to Turkey on Wednesday and will leave Ankara on Thursday.

The friendly relations between Angola and Guinea date back to the beginning of Angola's struggle for independence. In recent years, the two countries have undertaken concrete actions for their reinforcement in the economic, scientific, technical and cultural segments.

