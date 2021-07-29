Ghana: Hollard Life Assurance Sponsors Outstanding Recruits At the Regional Police Training School, Kumasi

28 July 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Hollard Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana has sponsored top performing recruits of the Regional Police Training School in Kumasiduring the passing out parade of 320 recruits.

The sponsorship includes a one-year group life insurance cover of up to GHC10,000, a cash award, and a customized plaquefor the top five performers. The all-inclusive group life insurance covers medical expenses, critical illness, permanent disability, partial disability, and death benefits for the recruits.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Branch Manager of Hollard Life Assurance Kumasi, Kwaku Gyapong Fosuhene said, this act was a response to a call they received from the command soliciting support.

"The Ghana Police service remains an important entity in this country. Extending a helping hand by way of sponsorship espouses our purpose of enabling more people to create and secure a better future. Our specially tailored group life insurance cover will provide that peace of mind the police need to execute their daily duties, knowing that Hollard Life Assurance has got them covered should the unexpected happen".

"As a vibrant brand that does well by doing good, we are proud to be associated with this ceremony. Ghana police deserve support from private and government institutions" he added.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police PRO expressed his gratitude to Hollard Life Assurance for the honour done them.

"This support is the first of its kind and we are astonished by this kind gesture. We are very thankful to Hollard Life for setting the standards and making our parade memorable", he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X