Ghana: Hollard Life Assurance Sponsors Outstanding Recruits At the Regional Police Training School, Kumasi

Hollard Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana has sponsored top performing recruits of the Regional Police Training School in Kumasiduring the passing out parade of 320 recruits.

The sponsorship includes a one-year group life insurance cover of up to GHC10,000, a cash award, and a customized plaquefor the top five performers. The all-inclusive group life insurance covers medical expenses, critical illness, permanent disability, partial disability, and death benefits for the recruits.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Branch Manager of Hollard Life Assurance Kumasi, Kwaku Gyapong Fosuhene said, this act was a response to a call they received from the command soliciting support.

"The Ghana Police service remains an important entity in this country. Extending a helping hand by way of sponsorship espouses our purpose of enabling more people to create and secure a better future. Our specially tailored group life insurance cover will provide that peace of mind the police need to execute their daily duties, knowing that Hollard Life Assurance has got them covered should the unexpected happen".

"As a vibrant brand that does well by doing good, we are proud to be associated with this ceremony. Ghana police deserve support from private and government institutions" he added.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional Police PRO expressed his gratitude to Hollard Life Assurance for the honour done them.

"This support is the first of its kind and we are astonished by this kind gesture. We are very thankful to Hollard Life for setting the standards and making our parade memorable", he said.