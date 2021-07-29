Ghana: Man in Court for Allegedly Possessing Stolen Cellular Phones

Ho — Julius Eho, unemployed, was last Monday arraigned before the Ho Magistrate Court '2' for allegedly possessing cellular phones stolen from the residence of the Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Henry Ametefee.

This comes barely three weeks after thieves entered the residence of the NDC regional chairman at Ho-Wortoe and made away cash and valuable items, including two cellular phones, from the house of Mr Ametefee while he was asleep.

The accused pleaded not guilty to dishonestly receiving of property.

Chief Inspector Rosemary Bani told the court presided over by Mr Akosah Agyare-Amoanpong Yaw that about 2:00 am on June 28, this year, thieves gained access to the residence of Mr Ametefee, who is the complainant, by using a ladder to scale the wall.

Prosecution said that the thieves cut the burglar-proof window with a sharp implement before entering the living room.

Chief Insp Bani said that the thieves also cut the wire mesh and removed three louvre blades from another window before entering the complainant's bedroom while he was asleep.

The court heard that the thieves took away a Samsung Galaxy S7Edge cellular phone values at GH¢ 1,500, a customised OPPO phone valued at GH¢ 2,600 and an amount of GH¢5,700 from the victim's wallet and a bag from the bedroom.

Chief Insp Bani said the thieves also took away two brand new 48" flat screen television sets valued GH¢ 3000 each, from the living room.

The prosecution said that the victim lodged a complaint at the police station and on July 7, the police received a tip-off that accused went to a cellular phone shop, near the Ho Central Market, seeking assistance to decode one of the phones, belonging to the complainant and that led to his arrest.

During interrogation, Eho said that he bought the cellular phone for GH¢ 250 from a man whose name he gave as Yaw Aliange.

The court remanded Eho in police custody, and he would re-appear in court on August 2.