Egypt: Petroleum Min, Siemens Team Discuss Cooperation in Digitization Domain

29 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tareq Mulla had talks on Thursday with a delegation from Siemens company under Mostafa el Bagoury, the CEO of Siemens in Egypt, on means of promoting cooperation in the fields of digital transformation and technological solutions serving working mechanism of petroleum projects.

In a statement, he noted that there is an underway project for digital link among oil refineries of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation to facilitate exchanging information.

He added that efforts are underway to expedite the implementation of the seventh action program for development of an integrated management system of resources and assets of the petroleum sector.

He also referred to launching Egypt Gate - the country's first oil and gas exploration website.

Mulla reviewed the petroleum sector's efforts to benefit from digitalization in managing safety, health and environmental mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Siemens delegation reviewed the technological solutions that the company can offer to support the petroleum sector.

The delegation noted that the company has an integrated digital center in the New Administrative Capital.

It was agreed during the meeting that Siemens delegation will convene with Enppi officials and the teamwork of the seventh action program for petroleum sector development to review means of enhancing cooperation.

