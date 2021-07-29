Egypt Reports 38 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

29 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Wednesday night that 38 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 284,128.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said nine patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,507.

As many as 212 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 228,836 so far, the spokesman said.

