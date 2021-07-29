Africa: Deputy FM Lauds Role of AU Somalia Mission to Combat Terrorism

Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Ambassador Hamdy Loza said Egypt appreciates the important role played by the African Union Mission to Somalia on fighting terrorism and supporting Somali security institutions.

Loza's remarks came on Wednesday when he received the chief of the mission in the presence of Ambassador Sherif Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs.

Loza stressed that Egypt is keen to support efforts aiming to achieve security and stability in Somalia given the close historic ties between both countries.

MENA