Egypt: AATI - Cooperation With South Sudan Contributes to Achieving Development

29 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said cooperation with South Sudan contributes to achieving the goals of sustainable development via carrying out developmental projects that aim at improving the living standards of the people.

This came during Abdel Aati's talks with his visiting South Sudanese counterpart Manawa Peter Gatkuoth and his accompanying delegation.

The visit aims at boosting cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan and probing issues of mutual interest.

Abdel Aati lauded strong ties binding Egypt and South Sudan, shedding light on the current projects implemented for the interest of both peoples.

Abdel Aati said his ministry established six groundwater wells in Juba in addition to other different projects that contribute to creating job opportunities, developing fishing methods, establishing fish farms, protecting villages and cultivated lands from drowning because of flood waters.

Meanwhile, Gatkuoth said South Sudan is looking forward to more cooperation with Egypt.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X