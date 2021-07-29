Egypt: AATI - Cooperation With South Sudan Contributes to Achieving Development

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said cooperation with South Sudan contributes to achieving the goals of sustainable development via carrying out developmental projects that aim at improving the living standards of the people.

This came during Abdel Aati's talks with his visiting South Sudanese counterpart Manawa Peter Gatkuoth and his accompanying delegation.

The visit aims at boosting cooperation between Egypt and South Sudan and probing issues of mutual interest.

Abdel Aati lauded strong ties binding Egypt and South Sudan, shedding light on the current projects implemented for the interest of both peoples.

Abdel Aati said his ministry established six groundwater wells in Juba in addition to other different projects that contribute to creating job opportunities, developing fishing methods, establishing fish farms, protecting villages and cultivated lands from drowning because of flood waters.

Meanwhile, Gatkuoth said South Sudan is looking forward to more cooperation with Egypt.

MENA