Egypt, Sri Lanka Mull Tourism Cooperation

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Tourism Affairs Ghada Shalaby confirmed that the ministry is paying a great attention to the tourist experiment tourists witness during their visits to Egypt.

The ministry is keen on helping visitors have a distinguished tourist experiment, which encourages them to repeat the visits, given the fact that Egypt is enjoying several and unique tourist places of attraction, added Shalaby during a meeting with Sri Lankan Ambassador in Cairo MK Pathmanathan on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in tourism.

Shalaby stressed good relations binding Egypt and Sri Lanka and the ministry's keenness on boosting tourism cooperation with Sri Lanka.

For his part, Pathmanathan commended the strategy adopted by Egypt to address repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic in general and its impacts on the tourism sector in particular.

He said Sri Lanka is keen on promoting ties with Egypt, with special focus on tourism.

