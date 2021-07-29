South Sudan: Egypt, South Sudan Discuss Relations, GERD Issue

29 July 2021
President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed on Wednesday Egypt's keenness to continue providing technical support for South Sudan at all levels, especially in the field of development projects, and exchanging expertise in the agricultural, irrigation, health and education domains.

The president made the remarks at a meeting with Vice President of South Sudan James Wani Igga and his accompanying delegation in Cairo in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and a raft of ministers.

The two sides tackled means of boosting cooperation between the two countries in various fields and exchanged viewpoints on different issues, topped by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm position to reach a binding legal agreement regulating the filling and operation of the GERD in a manner that meets the interests of all parties, i.e. achieving development in Ethiopia and maintaining Egypt's water security.

The president also welcomed the holding of the first meeting of the Egyptian-South Sudanese higher committee in Cairo, stressing that this move will help strengthen bilateral relations in various fields and raise ties between the two countries to the level of partnership.

He also praised Juba's hosting of the first exhibition for Egyptian products this month, in addition to moving ahead with a plan to establish a branch of Alexandria University in South Sudan.

Egypt is keen to continue its efforts at the regional and international levels to enhance efforts aimed to achieve stability, peace and security in South Sudan, said the president.

Igga, for his part, said promoting relations with Egypt represent an essential pillar for development, construction and progress in South Sudan.

He thanked the Egyptian government and people for providing humanitarian aid for South Sudan to overcome recent crises, such as floods, locust infestation and coronavirus.

Igga also praised efforts exerted by Egypt to maintain stability in the region and South Sudan.

