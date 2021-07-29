Liberia: Economic Freedom Fighters Leader to Face Arrest

The Sergeant-at-Arms at the House of Representatives, General Martin Johnson, has called for the arrest of the head of the pressure group, Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia, Emmanuel Gonquoi.

Speaking to this paper via mobile phone on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, General Johnson said his call comes as a result of an alleged besiege of the Capitol Building last Thursday, 22th of July by Mr. Gonquoi, thereby locking the two entrances to the building, something, he termed as terroristic act.

According to Gen. Johnson, early last Thursday morning he received a call from officers of the Legislative Security Service that some men dressed in red and black-led by Gonquoi had gone to lock the gate of the Capitol and when the call was placed for backup, they fled the scene.

Asked whether he had contacted the police, the Sergeant-at-Arm said he called the Police 105, but was told to instead call the Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue, disclosing that he is preparing a written complaint to the Police because it is an order.

Last Thursday, the head of the Economic Freedom Fighters Emmanuel Gonquoi and few members of his group stormed the Legislature at dawn, calling on Legislators to return US$30k they received for Legislative engagements.

The EFFL members then locked the main entrance of the Legislature for a short while and later escaped as a result of intervention by the Liberia National Police. Editing by Jonathan Browne