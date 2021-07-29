Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi is a Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges in the United States of conspiracy to launder money obtained from business email compromise frauds and other scams.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been linked to the celebrated fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Ray Hushpuppi, who is presently facing trial for fraud in a United States court.

Hushpuppi, in an indictment unsealed by the US Justice Department, was alleged to have bribed Abba Kyari to get one of his traducers arrested and jailed in Nigeria.

Arelease by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California said: "Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas (Hushpuppi) and Juma were engaged in fraud.Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Ray Hushpuppi

"After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

"According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas' behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent's arrest and imprisonment."

Abba Kyari, known to have smashed top criminal cases, drew the ire of the public when he made an appearance at the party of Obi Cubana in Oba where millions in various currencies were obscenely displayed recently.

Hushpuppi was indicted with five others in an International Scheme to Defraud Qatari School Founder and then launder over $1 Million in Illicit proceeds.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty in the Money Laundering in School Financing Scam and Additional Cyber and Business Email Compromise Schemes.

The criminal complaint that initiated the prosecution in February was also unsealed on Monday, revealing Hushpuppi was initially charged in this case.

Court documents ordered unsealed showed that Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian national, pleaded guilty on April 20. A version of Abbas' plea agreement filed late Tuesday outlines his role in the school-finance scheme, as well as several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24 million in losses.

"The defendants allegedly faked the financing of a Qatari school by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website in a scheme that also bribed a foreign official to keep the elaborate pretense going after the victim was tipped off," said Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison.

"Mr. Abbas, who played a significant role in the scheme, funded his luxurious lifestyle by laundering illicit proceeds generated by con artists who use increasingly sophisticated means. In conjunction with our law enforcement partners, we will identify and prosecute perpetrators of business email compromise scams, which is a massive and growing international crime problem," according to Wilkison.

"Mr. Abbas, among the most high-profile money launderers in the world, has admitted to his significant role in perpetrating global BEC fraud, a scheme currently plaguing Americans," said Kristi K. Johnson, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

"His celebrity status and ability to make connections seeped into legitimate organizations and led to several spin-off schemes in the U.S. and abroad. Today's announcement deals a crucial blow to this international network and hopefully serves as a warning to potential victims targeted with this type of theft," Johnson added.

According to the indictment, Abbas allegedly conspired with Abdulrahman Imraan Juma, a.k.a. "Abdul," 28, of Kenya, and Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, 40, of Nigeria, to defraud the Qatari businessperson by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance construction of the planned school.

Juma allegedly posed as a facilitator and consultant for the illusory bank loans, while Abbas played the role of "Malik," a Wells Fargo banker in New York, according to court documents. Vincent, in turn, allegedly provided support for the false narratives fed to the victim by, among other things, creating bogus documents and arranging for the creation of a fake bank website and phone banking line.

Yusuf Adekinka Anifowoshe, a.k.a. "AJ," 26, of Brooklyn, New York, allegedly played a role in the fraud, assisting Abbas with a call to the victim posing as "Malik." Special agents with the FBI arrested Anifowoshe in New York on July 22.

The conspirators allegedly defrauded the victim out of more than $1.1 million.

The proceeds of the fraud allegedly were laundered in several ways. According to the indictment, Abbas was assisted in laundering the proceeds of the fraud by Rukayat Motunraya Fashola, a.k.a. "Morayo," 28, of Valley Stream, New York, and Bolatito Tawakalitu Agbabiaka, a.k.a. "Bolamide," 34, of Linden, New Jersey. These two defendants also were arrested on July 22 by FBI agents.

Approximately $230,000 of the stolen funds allegedly were used to purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi's social media posts. Other illicit proceeds from the scheme were allegedly converted into cashier's checks, including $50,000 in checks that were used by Abbas and a co-conspirator to fraudulently acquire a St. Christopher and Nevis citizenship, as well as a passport for Abbas obtained by creating a false marriage certificate and then bribing a government official in St. Kitts.

Thebr3lease said both conspiracy counts alleged in the indictment carry a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year prison term.

It added that the FBI was investigating this matter as part of Operation Top Dog.