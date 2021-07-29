Nigeria: How Ayade's Former Aide Who Refused to Join APC Was Almost Stabbed to Death

A former special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Chief Mark Obi, has been attacked at his country home in Boki Local Government Area of the state.

Mark's elder brother, Emmanuel Obi, confirmed the incident, saying it happened at about 10pm of Wednesday.

Mark Obi, a top PDP stalwart in Cross River, had refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the governor.

A two-time House of Assembly member, he also served in the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke.

Obi recently resigned as special adviser on administration to Ayade.

"My brother aged 62 was attacked in his own home at about 10pm by special adviser to Gov Ayade on forest security, Thomas Obi Tawo who is popularly known as 'General Iron'," the victim's brother said.

"He came with boys, armed with machetes, and invaded my brother's private home, destroying it.

"My brother was alone, having visited from Calabar, where he runs his business as a lawyer.

"After beating him to stupor, they still went ahead to stab him several times on his body, head and arms. Thinking he has died, they abandoned him."

Villagers later evacuated Obi to a hospital but the doctor who helped to revive him, reportedly advised that he be moved immediately to a bigger hospital.

It's not clear if the attack had a political undertone but Bessong Paul, a community leader, said their disagreement may be political.

Another resident said it could be as a result of the struggle for the control of the vast community palm estate.

He recalled that last year, "Iron who is a terror in Boki led the manhandling and burning of six senior citizens, who kicked against his terror acts, accusing them of being witches.

"His militia roams the communities heavily armed. They shoot and kill at will."

Paramount ruler of Boki LGA, HRH Atta Otu Fredaline, said the was yet to be briefed about the incident.