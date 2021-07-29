Nigeria: 'Why I Helped Hushpuppi', Super Cop Abba Kyari Breaks Silence

Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, has reacted to the allegation of suspected billionaire fraudster, Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, who is known for his luxury life, was arrested in the UAE last year and extradited to the US over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

US court officials had said during interrogation, Hushpuppi disclosed that he bribed Kyari to arrest and jail one of his rivals over a $1.1 million scam.

But in his reaction, Kyari denied accepting bribe from the suspected fraudster, saying Hushpuppi reached his office that someone was threatening to harm his family members.

He said in a bid to save live, he and his men swung into action and arrested the persons whose number was provided by Hushpuppi.

"Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person's Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family."

"We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn't an actual threat to anyone's life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

"Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people's lives that were purported to have been threatened.

"For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don't worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

"Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria," he said in a statement.