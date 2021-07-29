Nigeria: Hushpuppi - "Nobody Demanded a Kobo From Abbas" - Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari says he facilitated a business transaction involving Hushpuppi but never took money from the fraudster.

Celebrated Nigerian police detective, Abba Kyari, has denied an allegation that he collected a bribe from convicted fraudster, Ramon "Hushpuppi" Abbas, to arrest fellow fraudster, Kelly Chibuzor Vincent.

An online newspaper reported that court documents in the United States, where Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, showed that he claimed to have wire-transferred a sum in dollars to Mr Kyari after the officer sent him photographic evidence of the arrest of Mr Vincent.

But in his official Facebook post this morning, Mr Kyari denied soliciting money or receiving any from Hushpuppi.

However, Mr Kyari said he facilitated a business transaction involving Hushpuppi.

The cop confirmed that his team once arrested Mr Vincent following a formal complaint by Hushpuppi that "somebody in Nigeria threatened to kill his family."

However, he said the police released the suspect after investigation showed he was a friend and business associate to Hushpuppi and the threat was imaginary.

"Friends: Abbas, who we later came to know as Hushpuppi, called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person's phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

"We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn't an actual threat to anyone's life, and they are longtime friends who have money issues between them, hence, we released the suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

"Nobody demanded for a kobo from<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hushpuppi"> Abbas Hushpuppi.</a> Our focus was to Save people's lives that were purported to have been threatened," Mr Kyari wrote.

According to Mr Kyari, Hushpuppi saw some of his native clothes and caps on his social media page and said he liked them.

The cop said he connected the fraudster to the person selling the clothes and Huspuppi sent about N300, 000 directly to the person's account.

"The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office."

The cop added that since Mr Vincent is alive, he can give details of the story.

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty in the U.S after he was arrested in Dubai and taken for trial in an American court.