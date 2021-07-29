Zimbabwe: Eye of the Storm - Why Devolution Has the Potential to Bolster Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Efforts in Zimbabwe

28 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Chikwaza

Climate change is a global issue and there are calls for a global concerted and orchestrated process to deal with the problem. Yet it is apparent that global-level commitment is ill-suited to create the mass social movement needed to generate the complex, multisectoral and context-relevant solutions needed for appropriate action.

David Anodiwanashe Chikwaza is a researcher and scholar of political science and international development studies. His research focuses on climate change mitigation and adaptation in Africa.

Whereas the national level is a starting point, a mass social movement can only be realised at a subnational level, starting with the individual. That is why the devolution enshrined in chapter 14 of the 2013 Zimbabwean constitution is an opportunity not to be missed towards bringing greenhouse gas emissions down and honouring the invitation to change behaviour, consumption and production patterns as they are no longer sustainable.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has developed a National Climate Change Response Strategy and the Zimbabwe Climate Change Policy which provide a framework that underpins the nation's response to climate change. But are they being implemented and what can be done better or differently?

The truth is that a centralised state is...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

