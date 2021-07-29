South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Welcomes Arrest of Five Suspects for Alleged Killing of Two Police Officers

press release

The Premier of the North West Province Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has welcomed the arrest of five suspects in connection with the alleged murder of two Police Officers who were stationed at Mareetsane police station. As reported by the SAPS, the five were arrested yesterday, Wednesday, in Logageng village near Tshidilamolomo, Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, by a multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Detective service, Tactical Response Team and members of the Local Criminal Records.

Premier Mokgoro who was shocked by news on the brutal killing of the two officers, applauded the multi-disciplinary team's swift response to this case and said the arrest of these suspects should send a strong message to perpetrators of criminal acts that do not have regard for the law.

"As we strongly condemn this despicable incident, we call on the members of the public to always work closely with the law enforcement officers in the fight against crime, and appreciate the work they do in keeping our areas free of criminal acts".

Premier Mokgoro who expressed his confidence in the work of the law enforcement agencies and the country's justice system, also conveyed the provincial government's message of condolences to the family and colleagues of the late Constable Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa (50) and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatious Molete (42).