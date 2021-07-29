South Africa: Golden Boy Chad Le Clos Out of 100m Butterfly at Tokyo Olympics 2020

29 July 2021
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Chad le Clos, 29,  has been eliminated from the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics. Le Clos is the  Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion as well as the Commonwealth record holder in the 50 and 100-metre butterfly.

He finished 5th in the 200m butterfly earlier in the week and a disappointing 6th in his 100m heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Thursday July 29, in a time of 51:89.

That wasn't enough to see him qualify for the semi-final, with only the 16 fastest swimmers from the heats making the cut.

South African teenager Matthew Sates, meanwhile finished 5th in his heat in a time of 52:34 and was also eliminated.

