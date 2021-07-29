Zimbabwe: Minister Warns Farm Invaders

29 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government will not allow the invasion of farms and grazing lands and land seekers need to follow procedure.

Speaking after a tour of Gandawasvika Clinic which is being constructed by Makonde Rural District Council in Ward 13 using devolution funds, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the period of land invasions was over.

The clinic will service at least 10 000 families in Makonde's ward 4 and 13.

"Land invasions are now behind us and we want people to follow the right procedure of acquiring pieces of land.

"There is a process that one has to follow and the lands committee will verify the applications accordingly.

"My office has received complaints of land invasions in the Mhangura area. It is a crime to invade any land," she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka warned that police in Mhangura and Lion's Den would arrest land barons.

"The allocation of land is now based on the financial capacity of one to fund his or her farming activities as the Government now prioritises production and productivity. This is in line with Vision 2030 of the President," she said.

Hundreds of people invaded a farm allocated to the late former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Charles Utete, Mr Leo Mugabe's Nangadza Farm in Mhangura and Zvimba legislator Philip Chiyangwa's citrus farm and have since been evicted by police.

Makonde legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, recently deplored farm invasions, saying they were affecting production while Mhangura legislator, Precious Chinhamo-Masango revealed that there was a growing number of invasions across her constituency.

"President Mnangagwa is against corruption and any land invasions should be dealt with by the police. We should support our President by bringing to book anyone involved in invasions, even those aligned to the ruling party," said Cde Masango.

Makonde Rural District Council vice-chairperson, Councillor Martha Paul said there was a growing concern of land invasions in her ward while Makonde district development coordinator, Mr Benjamin Zivanai noted that most invasions were occurring on leased land and grazing areas.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X